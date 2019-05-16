Bexar County off-duty detention deputy arrested for tampering with government record, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, TX - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for tampering with a government record, officials said.

Detention Deputy Mishal Mathew, 23, was taken into custody after being on administrative leave since April 5 for falsifying log books.

The log that Mathew is accused of falsifying is one that keeps track of inmate cell checks, which detention deputies are required to do during their shift.

The investigation into Mathew started after the inmate death of Jarnell Kimble. Kimble died on March 29 at the Bexar County Jail after an apparent medical episode, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Probationary Deputy Lucio Camacho was on duty the night Kimble died, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

"Camacho worked the overnight shift where we believe that Mr. Kimble was in some physical distress that Camacho most certainly should have been aware of," Salazar said.

According to Salazar, Mathew came in for his daylight shift and never checked on Kimble.

"We believe he was somewhat more culpable and in fact, falsified documents that indicated he performed cell checks that were not done," Salazar said.

Mathew has been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since March 2018 and was assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Mathew was initially placed on administrative leave for the March incident, and will remain on unpaid administrative leave in accordance with Civil Service Rules for violation of the Texas Penal Code.

BCSO Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation into this incident, pending further criminal investigation by the Public Integrity Unit.

Camacho was terminated Tuesday for failure to perform satisfactorily during his probationary period and for failure to maintain standards of conduct demanded of a person associated with law enforcement.

Mathew is now out of jail on bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.