Bexar County reminding drivers about low-water crossings ahead of heavy rain

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Bexar County officials are reminding residents not to take chances by driving through any water or known low-water crossings.

The reminder comes as heavy rainfall and potential localized flooding are expected in the next few days, officials said.

Crews with Bexar County Public Works have pre-positioned barricades in certain areas in anticipation for the weather event. Officials said the crews will be monitoring known low-water crossings across the unincorporated areas of Bexar County for rising water and flooding.

The public should not attempt to remove or go around the barricades, officials said. Drivers are urged not to venture out in severe weather if they don't have to.

Residents are encouraged to visit bexarflood.org to help plan their commutes if traveling becomes necessary during the inclement weather. Officials said 143 active High Alert Lifesaving Technology sites, which are placed at low-water sites throughout the county and suburban cities, are listed on the website.

The HALT system is a tool used to warn drivers when there is too much water over the road to drive through safely, officials said. HALT uses sensors to detect rising water, and once the water reaches a certain depth, the system will warn drivers to turn around with either flashing lights or a combination of flashing lights and traffic gates.

Officials said to report malfunctioning HALT sites or report flooded county roadways, call 210-335-5900.

