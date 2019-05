SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is hosting a career fair Saturday for law enforcement, detention and civilian positions.

The career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at TriPoint YMCA on 3233 North St. Mary's Street.

For more information, contact bcso.recruiting@bexar.org or call (210) 335-JOBS (8627).

