Bexar County Sheriff's Office seeks help to identify human remains found in April

SAN ANTONIO - When charred human remains were discovered near Government Canyon Natural Area in April, authorities initially suspected that they were those of Andreen McDonald, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances Feb. 28.

Forensic evidence soon determined, however, that the remains were not those of McDonald.

On Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released a composite sketch created by a Texas Department of Public Safety forensic artist in hopes that someone will recognize the person depicted in the sketch.

“If you look at that picture closely, the bottom teeth on the young lady in the composite sketch, there’s a defect. There’s some crooked teeth. That may lead somebody to believe this may be their missing loved one or family member or friend,” Salazar said.

He is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the picture to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.

