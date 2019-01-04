Bexar County Sheriff's Office seeks man last seen on New Year's Eve

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 64-year-old man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.

Deputies said Jose Manuel De La Garza was last seen Monday wearing a maroon, long-sleeved thermal and has memory loss. He is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

De La Garza lives near Campbellton and Mathis roads and is believed to have left his home walking, deputies said. He has been known to frequent the Roosevelt and Military area.

Anyone with information about De La Garza or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

