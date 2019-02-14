Bexar County flu cases increasing, widespread

SAN ANTONIO - Misery has more company.

Flu is on the increase in Bexar County and continues to be widespread, according to San Antonio Metro Health.

The department reports tracking a 33 percent increase in positive test results for flu over the last week and continues to recommend flu vaccines for people over 6 months of age.

In the midst of cold and flu season, how do you know if what you have is the flu or is just a nasty cold?

"It hits like a ton of bricks," said Consumer Reports health editor Ellen Kunes. "It can come on in a few hours."

Flu sufferers are likely to have added symptoms, like feeling feverish or actually running a fever, chills, muscle aches and extreme tiredness.

A cold has similar but milder symptoms, including a runny or stuffy nose, cough, sore throat and fatigue.

"With the flu, you really can't. You want to go to bed. You feel like you can't move," Kunes said.

While most people do recover from the flu on their own, Consumer Reports suggests if you think you have the flu, call your doctor and ask if you are a candidate for an antiviral medicine like Tamiflu or the newer Xofluza.

Both work best if taken within 24 to 48 hours of getting symptoms and may shorten the duration of the flu by one to two days. Xofluza requires only one dose, while Tamiflu requires two doses a day for five days.

If you have the flu, health experts advise you to stay home.

We can expect "many more weeks" of the flu season, according to Dr. Anita Kurian, director of the communicable disease division at Metro Health.

She said it's not too late to get a vaccine, which is the best way to prevent the flu and reduce the severity of the illness and complications from flu.

