Female inmate escapes during booking process, caught short time later, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was in custody escaped while she was being booked, but was caught a short time later, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Rosemary Hernandez, 39, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As she was being booked in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, Hernandez managed to escape through several corridors, went through a restricted area and then through an exterior door, BCSO officials said.

BCSO officials added that Hernandez was still in her regular clothes when the escape occurred.

The sheriff’s office began escape protocols to find her, and she was located at 9:53 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Commerce at San Bernardo.

Hernandez was at large for approximately an hour and 40 minutes, BCSO officials said.

There was no damage to BCSO property and no injuries to anyone involved.

Detectives will file additional charges on Hernandez with regard to the escape, BCSO officials said.

BCSO Internal Affairs is conducting an investigation into the incident.

