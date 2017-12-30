‘Beyond amazing': Plate sale for family of Kameron Prescott yields large response from public

SCHERTZ, Texas - “Beyond amazing” is how organizers described the public’s response to a barbecue plate sale held Friday for 6-year-old Kameron Prescott, who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting last week.

A small army of cooks manned five barbecue puts, as they attempted to sell 500 plates.

As fast as the chickens came off the grill and were put in plates with all the trimmings, vehicles were lining up with people eager to buy and help.

Organizer Jennifer Jones said they were trying “to do anything that we can at such a time, if there's anything possible, to ease the pain."

One man said he was moved by the child’s shooting death and bought many plates, along with many others. Co-workers of the boy’s mother ordered 30 plates.

Generous donors made the plate sale possibly by providing everything the volunteers needed.

“To make sure we can raise 100 percent with zero overhead and hand it all to Ruby Prescott,” Jones said.

At $8 a plate, most people handed over even more to help Kameron’s family.

Kameron’s mother told organizers she is overwhelmed by the outpouring.

“I do know they're grateful from the bottom of their hearts and we're honored to be here,” Jones said.

Jones said the 500 plates were sold out within an hour and 20 minutes. After organizers reached their goal, people were still lining up to donate to the family.

As of late Friday afternoon, organizers said they received double their goal in donations.

