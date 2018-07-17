Bicyclist falls into drawbridge

MENASHA, Wis. - A bicyclist who ignored warning signs pedaled onto a drawbridge as it was rising and fell into the gap between bridge sections near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera on the Fourth of July and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released the video on Monday.

The woman maneuvered past the crossing arms, nearly falling off her bike after hitting one of them. Still, she continued on and pedaled right into the gap as the bridge was rising. She fell into the opening but did not fall into the water.

The bridge operator stopped the bridge and the woman was rescued by several people who were in the area.

The woman suffered injuries to her face.

