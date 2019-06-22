Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV while trying to cross Highway 181, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning after he was struck by an SUV while trying to cross a highway on the city's Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

First responders went to the 11500 block of South Highway 181, where they found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said emergency medical services personnel performed life-saving measures but the man was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV told police she was traveling northbound on the highway when the man rode his bicycle into her path.

Police said the woman did not have enough time to stop and struck him.

The woman stopped, called the police and tried to render aid to the victim.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said they don't expect any charges to be filed.

Police were unable to identify the man but did say he is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s.

