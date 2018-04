SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on the South Side, authorities said.

The collision happened Saturday night near Loop 410 and Somerset Road.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

Police said they are investigating to determine whether the person behind the wheel was under the influence.

The driver is in custody, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.