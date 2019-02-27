Bicyclist seriously injured in crash near San Antonio

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he was struck on a frontage road by an oncoming vehicle, police say.

New Braunfels police said the bicyclist, a 55-year-old man from the area, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by emergency medical personnel to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

On Wednesday around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Interstate 35 on the southbound frontage road for a vehicle and a bicycle accident report.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Cruze was exiting I-35 when he struck the bicyclist from behind on the frontage road near a Pilot truck stop.

"Officers at the scene determined that darkness, foggy conditions and the lack of lights on the bicycle all contributed to the accident," officials said. "Although the investigation is ongoing, no charges are expected to be filed."

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

"The New Braunfels Police Department would like to remind drivers to be extra cautious when driving in foggy conditions and to always be on the lookout for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.