Bicyclist still shaken after minivan driver takes aim at her, 2 others

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is still shaken after an encounter with an irate driver on a Northwest Side street. She says the driver aimed his van at her and two others.

Christina Rejba was pedaling down the 3300 block of W. Woodlawn with her sister and a male friend when they encountered the man Sunday evening.

"He kind of turned off in between us," Rejba said. "We were all, kind of, single file. We yelled out, 'Watch out! Hey! What the heck?'"

Rejba said things escalated, though, after the driver turned around and headed back toward them.

She said the driver at first argued with them, then became enraged and hopped the curb in his van, barreling right over the grass where they were standing.

"It was scary. He almost hit us. Just the fact that he didn't care. I mean, he was going to hit us," Rejba said, breaking down in tears. "It's just scary what people do now. I mean, he had no regard."

The only thing that saved them from being mowed down, she said, was a fire hydrant.

"We were all, kind of, behind the fire hydrant," she said. "When he came, he hit the stop sign first and then I think the side of his vehicle caught the fire hydrant."

The driver, though, still has not been caught.

San Antonio police say after nearly running the bicyclists down, the man drove away, then abandoned his van on a nearby street.

As of Monday morning, they were still trying to find him.

Police said he was described as having black and white hair and a beard and wearing a black shirt at the time of the crash.

"Whether he was drunk or on drugs or whatever, that's a public danger," Rejba said.

Anyone with information on who this driver may be is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7273, or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

