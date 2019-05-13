Bicyclist weaving on road with headphones on when hit by driver, police say

ELMENDORF, Texas - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital Sunday after he was hit by a driver, Elmendorf authorities said.

According to Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena, the bicyclist was traveling in the 7500 block of Farm to Market Road 327 when the accident happened.

Pena said the bicyclist had headphones on and may have been unable to hear the driver repeatedly honking at him. Witnesses told officers that the bicyclist was seen weaving on the roadway before the crash and that he moved to the shoulder of the road but abruptly went back into the roadway, Pena said.

The driver tried to honk at the bicyclist one last time, but was unable to avoid him and struck him with her vehicle.

Pena said the bicyclist was taken to a San Antonio hospital in unknown condition. Police were unable to give an approximate age for the biker.

The crash remains under investigation.

