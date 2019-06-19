Bill Miller takes shot at Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger is under fire once again after it sold a majority stake to a Chicago-based investment firm BDT Capital Partners.

Texas food-chain Bill Millers took an apparent swipe at Whataburger by tweeting that it will continue to be family owned in an "open letter" that reads:

"Don't worry San Antonio. We're from here and have been family-owned and operated since 1953. That's the way it is and that's the way it will always be -Bill"

An open letter to our customers: pic.twitter.com/qAMAgnzsaI — BillMillerBBQ (@BillMillerBarBQ) June 18, 2019

Local Twitter users responded with relief.

I really thought you were going to give us more bad news for a sec... I'm glad I read thru the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/JSD6MfvKf7 — Leo (@Stillwiffey) June 19, 2019

The Bill Miller's tweet comes after Whataburger tried to reassure fans that the company won't change.

"Texas, we don't want you to be upset. We will always be Texan and always represent you in a way that makes you proud. #believethat," the Whataburger post said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.