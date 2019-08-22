Bird vs. Bunny: What do you see?

SAN ANTONIO - Remember the black and blue or white and gold dress debate? Well now apparently people are confused about what exactly this animal is -- a bird or a bunny.

Turns out, and some would say it's obvious, the animal is an African white-necked raven named Mischief.

The 18-year-old bird lives in the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri, and according to his handlers he talks and paints in addition to normal bird stuff like flying.

Check out Mischief's optical illusion talents in the video below:

