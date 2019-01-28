Birthday celebration held to remember father gunned down last year

SAN ANTONIO - The family of a man who lost his life last year to gun violence celebrated what would have been his 26th birthday on Sunday.

Deloris Ross, the fiancée of Ray Richardson, said the purpose of the celebration was to remember the fun and loving life he lived with her and their five children.

“He would be turning 26 today and we are still here to celebrate for him,” Ross said. “His last birthday was full of joy and excitement. It was filled with happiness just like he wanted because that was the person he was. The difference this year is that I wish he was here to celebrate it again.”

Richardson’s killer or killers are still at large, which is why Ross said she also wanted his birthday to act as an awareness of her fiancé’s unsolved murder investigation.

“I am just asking anyone who knows anything or have heard anything or could tell us a little piece of information to contact Crime Stoppers,” Ross said. “Help us solve this case. He was about love and if you could spread this love the way he would for you, it would be much appreciated by his family and his children.”

She said though their entire family has experienced up and downs, she knows Richardson is watching over them and wants him to know they need him now more than ever.

“Protect us,” Ross said. “Guide us and strengthen us. Always be there for us even when we least expect it. Just be there for us. Let us know that you are still here. Don't leave us now.”

Those with information that could help investigators in the case are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department's homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.