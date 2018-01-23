Pickup truck drives away with little league bleachers

NIXON, Texas - A set of bleachers was stolen Thursday from the Nixon Little League field.

A Chevrolet Silverado Z71 towing a trailer drove away with the bleachers around 7 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The bleachers, valued at $1,300, were taken in under three minutes, police said.

The Silverado is black with silver bed cover rails, black rims with chrome inlay, dark-tinted windows and possible body damage to the front of the truck.

The trailer is older and appears to be faded red or possibly rusted, police said.

The trailer appears to have wooden floor damage, and a rim on the passenger side of the trailer is white.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Nixon Police Department at 830-582-1341.

