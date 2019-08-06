Blood drive for El Paso mass shooting victims to be held Thursday at two SA locations

SAN ANTONIO - An urgent blood drive to help the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso that claimed 22 lives and left more than two dozen people injured will be held at two San Antonio locations on Thursday.

Mujeres Hispanas Por Mejor Justicia will be holding the drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart at 1603 Vance Jackson and at The Junction Antiques at 1704 Blanco Road.

They need blood types O, B+, B- and platelets for anyone who can donate to help victims.

For more information, call 726-999-7323.

