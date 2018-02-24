Blood drive held in honor of San Antonio firefighter with rare, incurable autoimmune disorder

SAN ANTONIO - A blood drive was organized Saturday in honor of a San Antonio firefighter who was diagnosed with a rare, incurable autoimmune disorder.

Brad Hauer was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes "episodes of muscle stiffness in the trunk and limbs," according to the National Institute of Health. The disorder causes Hauer to randomly suffer extreme muscle spasms and nerve pain.

The San Antonio Professional Firefighter's Association organized a blood drive and a breakfast taco sale at the SAPFFA's banquet hall off of I-10 in honor of Hauer.

While the blood donations did not go directly to Hauer, funds raised from taco sales benefited Hauer and his family.

Hauer can only receive treatments for SPS, but there is no cure. He has received more than five plasma transfers since his diagnosis in addition to medications.

According to the SAPFFA, Hauer will need round-the-clock care following his diagnosis.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for Hauer's family.

