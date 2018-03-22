Bloody beatings, death threats marred cop killer's marriage, ex-wife testifies

JOURDANTON, Texas - The ex-wife of a convicted killer of a San Antonio police officer testified in the trial of her ex-husband during his punishment phase Thursday.

Her voice often breaking, Rebecca Herrera, 41, the ex-wife of convicted cop killer Shawn Puente, 34, testified for the state in Puente’s capital murder trial.

Puente was convicted Wednesday in the shooting death of San Antonio police Officer Robert “Bobby” Deckard. Deckard was killed in the early morning hours of December 8, 2013, during a chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County.

Herrera testified that during her marriage to Puente, there were constant bloody beatings, broken bones and death threats against her and her family. She said that though they were married for three years, they lived together for less than a year.

“I tried to make it work, but he wouldn’t change,” Herrera told the court.

Jail guards testified that Puente was an angry, violent troublemaker who once attacked a guard with bars of soap wrapped in a sock. And during another confrontation, he produced a knife fashioned from a toothbrush.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Puente. Testimony in the punishment phase of his trial is set to resume Monday in Judge Donna Rayes' Texas district court in Jourdanton.

