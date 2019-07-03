Blue Bell finds store, apparent container of licked ice cream seen in viral video

LUFKIN, Texas - The investigation into a viral video that showed a woman lick a half-gallon container of Blue Bell ice cream and then put it back in a store freezer has reached East Texas.

The Lufkin Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident may have occurred at a Walmart in that city.

A new surveillance photo of the woman believed to be in the viral video was also released by Lufkin police Wednesday.

Detectives believe they have identified the woman, but the investigation is ongoing, the post said.

The video hit social media on June 28 and it launched an investigation that led from Walmart stores in San Antonio to Houston, and eventually Lufkin.

KSAT confirmed with H-E-B officials that the incident did not occur at one of the company's stores.

San Antonio police said they were notified of the video and the case was under investigation.

The search went to Houston area Walmart stores after investigators learned the woman may be living with a boyfriend in that area.

Blue Bell officials instructed all of its division managers to see if they could identify the store location.

A division manager said he believed it was a Lufkin Walmart. He based this on the store’s unique merchandising which matched the video.

Blue Bell contacted Lufkin police, saying that they believed the viral video took place at the store and that they had retrieved what they believed to be the tainted container of ice cream.

Detectives then released surveillance video placing a woman matching the suspect description in the Lufkin store on June 28 around 11 p.m.

(The video is posted below. Warning: It contains some explicit language.)

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

