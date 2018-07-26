Blue Bell releases new flavor for Ice Cream Month

Blue Bell is celebrating (and helping you celebrate) National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor - Key Lime Mango Tart.

The new ice cream flavor combines tangy Key lime ice cream with graham cracker crust pieces and a mango swirl sauce.

“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell, said in a press release. “You can taste the Key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a Key lime pie.”

It's the latest July release from Blue Bell. So far this month, the company has re-released 12-pak Fudge Bars, Krazy Kookie Dough Ice Cream and Cotton Candy Ice Cream in pints.

