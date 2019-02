Blue Bell Ice Cream on Monday announced its release of its newest ice cream flavor: Raspberry Fudge Brownie.

If the name didn't give it away, the creamy concoction contains fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl. The ice cream is almond-flavored.

The savory sweet will be available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

