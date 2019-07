SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell Ice Cream is savoring that sweet summertime feeling by bringing back a fun flavor.

It's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough flavor returned to shelves Monday.

Peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks are mixed in with milk chocolate ice cream to create the summer favorite.

The ice cream is available in stores in pint and half-gallon sizes, according to a Facebook post.

