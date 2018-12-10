Blue Santa, police officers visit patients at Children's Hospital of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Members of the San Antonio Police Department and Blue Santa visited pediatric patients at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Sunday.

The police department's motorcycle brigade arrived at the hospital with their motorcycles and spent time with patients ahead of the holidays.

It's an annual event the hospital's child life coordinator Jessica Clayton said she's thankful for.

"Being in the hospital, (patients and their families are) not being presented with those opportunities," Clayton said. "They are not able to just go to the mall like a regular family, so to be able to bring that experience to them, we're very thankful to get to partner with SAPD in providing that opportunity."

The children had an opportunity to take a photo with Blue Santa and officers handed out gifts.

