Body camera footage shows car narrowly miss Texas officer, smash into motorcycle

IRVING, Texas - A motorcycle officer with Irving Police Department in Texas narrowly missed being hit by an oncoming car during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday, body camera video shows.

The officer can be seen hopping over a guardrail in the video to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

Thankfully there were no injuries, according to the Irving Police Department Facebook page.

The department is using the incident to raise awareness of the Move Over law.

The law, originally passed in 2003, requires motorists to move over or slow down when certain vehicles -- including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks -- are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.