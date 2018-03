SAN ANTONIO - A man's body was found Friday morning on the city's West Side.

Park police officers were patrolling the Apache Creek greenway around 7:20 a.m., when they saw an unconscious man lying down in an empty lot adjacent to a bike trail at 214 Henry Street, San Antonio police said.

Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

