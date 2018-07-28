Family members find body of relative floating in Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO - The body of a man who family members said went fishing on Wednesday was found floating on Calaveras Lake early Saturday morning.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a 32 year old male went fishing with his dog.

The dog returned to his family’s home near the lake Wednesday night without the man. The family became concerned and began to search for him.

He was officially reported missing on Friday, with the Texas State Game Warden deploying its boat to search for the man.

Family members returned to the location around 8 a.m. Saturday near the banks of Calaveras Lake where he would normally go fishing and that’s when they found his body floating in the water, with his fishing poles and ice nearby.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the man was trespassing and fishing on private property.

BCSO, working alongside the San Antonio Fire Department and the Texas State Game Warden, recovered the body around 9:45 a.m.

BCSO officials said there is no indication of foul play and believe the man's death was accidental.

Officials have not released the name of the man.

