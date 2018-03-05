Body found in San Antonio River along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the San Antonio River along the River Walk Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to the intersection of Commerce and Alamo streets around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a body floating in the river.

The body was removed from the river by the San Antonio Fire Department's dive team.

Authorities did not release additional information at the scene. KSAT-12 has also reached out to SAPD for additional information.

