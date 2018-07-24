Body found near Somerset Road on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road overnight.

Officers responded to an area on Somerset Road between Loop 410 and Interstate 35 on the city's Southwest Side around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, they found the deceased 25-30 year-old man with no shirt or shoes on. Officials said he he may have been dumped there as there are no obvious signs of trauma. He has not been identified.

The area has been blocked off from traffic as authorities work at the scene. They have not said when the road will reopen.

