Body of missing Hays County man found in Blanco River

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The body of a missing Kyle, Texas man was discovered in the Blanco River Saturday afternoon, authorities in San Marcos confirmed Monday.

Omar Maya-Rangel, 32, was reported missing Dec. 28 and had been experiencing "mental health issues" at the time of disappearance, according to a news release. His car was found on Dec. 31 in Caldwell County.

A hiker called authorities around 2:45 p.m. after seeing a body in the river, San Marcos officials said.

San Marcos Police and Fire recovered Maya-Rangel's body in the segment of the river in the 1800 block of River Road.

Authorities identified him by tattoos and an ID found in his pocket.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Maya-Rangel died.

