Body of missing Texas State student found in Blanco River

SAN MARCOS - Authorities on Friday recovered the body of a 21-year-old Texas State University student reported missing Oct. 25.

Kate Rose Silva Xavier's body was pulled from the Blanco River around 5:30 p.m. after a hiker called authorities. Xavier's body was found near the 1400 block of River Road.

Authorities said Xavier's manner of death was determined to be a suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.