Boerne bus drivers' life-saving actions caught on video

BOERNE, Texas - A bus driver with the Boerne Independent School District is being recognized for his heroic actions when he jumped into help a man in distress Thursday morning.

Video from the bus shows a man running up to the bus choking and pointing to his throat.

That’s when driver Phil Baldwin jumps in to help the gentleman by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

A second bus driver with the district, Brent Taylor, can be seen in the video running up to take over for Baldwin shortly after.

Taylor continues performing the Heimlich before laying the man down and trying to clear his airway and perform what appears to be CPR.

The man was evaluated by medical professionals following the incident and is said to be doing much better, according to a spokesperson with the district.

Baldwin will be recognized by the school district's superintendent, Dr. Thomas Price, at a board meeting Monday for his quick thinking.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.