Boerne couple's 100,000-light display dances to 'Baby Shark', Selena's ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom'

BOERNE, Texas - The Hinojosa family is really into Christmas and has turned an annual tradition into a fun family light display.

The couple syncs 100,000 lights to different songs, including "Baby Shark" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Light shows run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 30-minute intervals with a 10-minute break in between when all the lights are on.

If you’re looking to enjoy the show, the address is 140 Shadow Knolls in Boerne.

Rain will put a damper on the light display, as the couple doesn’t turn the lights on when it’s raining.

The Hinojosas will be out a few weekends with hot chocolate and candy canes, according to their family lights Facebook page.

Watch videos of some of the light displays on the Hinojosa Family Lights Facebook page here.

