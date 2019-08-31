Boerne police officer hit by DWI suspect while conducting traffic after football game

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne police officer suffered serious injuries after she was hit by the driver of a pickup truck.

In a Facebook post, Boerne police said that, around 10 p.m. Friday, Officer Michele Van Stavern was standing in the 100 block of North Esser Road, directing traffic after the football game between Boerne High School and Champion High School, when a driver traveling southbound on North Esser Road hit her.

Police identified the driver as Andrew Harris, 35. He was arrested at the scene by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and is facing intoxication assault charges.

Van Stavern was transported to University Hospital by Kendall County EMS. At last check, she was in stable condition, police said.

According to the Facebook post, Van Stavern was wearing a high-visibility traffic vest and holding a wand flashlight at the time of the crash.

Police said Van Stavern is the school resource officer assigned to Boerne Middle School North and has worked for the Boerne Police Department for about four years.

The department is asking people to keep Van Stavern and her family in their prayers.

