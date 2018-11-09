Boerne resident wins $1 million scratch ticket game

AUSTIN, Texas - A Boerne resident has claimed a $1 million prize he won in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The unidentified winner bought the top prize-winning ticket from the $200 Million Cash Explosion game at an H-E-B Food Store at 420 W. Bandera Road, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket is the first of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game, which offers more than $205 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.91, including break-even prizes, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.