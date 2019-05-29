Boil water notice triggered in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A boil water notice is in effect for south Bexar County after a loss of water pressure Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Water System.

The combination of a water main break and closed valves near Loop 1604 and IH 37 south caused a loss of pressure to customers south of Loop 1604 near the Waterwood subdivision along Priest Road, according to SAWS.

Service has already been restored, however state law requires that after pressure is restored and the system is cleared, water samples must be taken to confirm the water is safe, which will take approximately 24 hours.

SAWS has completed phone notifications and social media announcements to customers in the area.

While SAWS has every expectation that water in the area is safe, as a precaution, customers are urged to follow boil water procedures until test results are back late Wednesday.

For more information, visit www.saws.org.

