Bonds being built between families, staff on NICU floor of hospital

SAN ANTONIO - This Christmas, the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital is giving a gift that is more than anyone can ask for. It is building bonds with families, while helping them navigate scary times.

Alyssa Gonzalez has her son Kasen in the unit at North Central Baptist Hospital.

“There is a strong bond and it's relationships you will make and continue to have for the rest of your life. I came here not knowing any of them, and now I’m leaving with family that I’m able to go home with,” Gonzalez said.

From the moment he was born, Gonzalez said, her son Kasen was a fighter.

“He was born 1 pound 11 ounces,” Gonzalez said. “In the beginning, he had to have three chest tubes put it. He was jaundiced. His lungs wasn’t in good condition,” Gonzalez said.

Kasen was admitted to the NICU at North Central Baptist Hospital.

“After I delivered, the recovery was really rough for me,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez fell into a depression and credits nurses for helping her escape it.

“It it wasn’t for them, I don’t know how I would’ve done it,” Gonzalez said.

Nurse Lindsey De Leon said her job is about more than patient care.

“I’m a parent. I’m a mom. So I never had to experience a NICU and I want these women to come in and know that they are welcomed and know they can touch their baby and they can be involved in their care. And this is their baby,” De Leon said.

“The bonds we have with them and the trust we have with them, we really enjoy the nurses we have,” David Gonzalez, Kasen’s father, said.

Kasen is getting stronger this Christmas, which is the best gift his family could ask for.

“Just seeing him strive and continue to grow, and turn into this gorgeous little boy, I couldn’t be more excited,” Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.