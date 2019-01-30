'Boom!' on package leads to bomb scare at NW Side hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A man trying to deliver a package with the word "Boom!" on it to someone at a Northwest Side hospital led to a bomb scare, police said.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. Wednesday to the San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in the 8500 block of Huebner Road, where staff members reported that after they turned away the man, he persisted and tried to use other entrances to get into the building, police said.

Police were able to detain the man, who they said was muttering something about a detonator.

After noticing some wires hanging from the package, the San Antonio Police Department's Bomb Squad, who the help of a canine counterpart investigated the package.

About 90 minutes after the initial call to police, the Bomb Squad determined that the package contained a battery pack and did not pose a threat, officials said.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man on a charge related to possessing and delivering a hoax bomb. He is also going to undergo a mental evaluation.

While the Bomb Squad was investigating, officers shut down access to the entire property.

Hospital employees arriving for work during the incident found out they could not enter the building.

Police said workers and patients who already were inside were moved to a safe area within the hospital.

According to its website, the hospital treats patients who have psychiatric and substance abuse problems.

