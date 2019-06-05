Booze, food to-go: You'll soon be able to add alcohol to food deliveries

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for ANHEUSER BUSCH

AUSTIN - A bill signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will soon make it legal for businesses with mixed beverage permits to deliver food and alcohol orders.

Senate Bill 1450, which will take effect Sept. 1, will allow businesses to deliver booze.

The bill states that alcohol may not be delivered on its own and that the alcohol has to accompany a food order. Additionally, the bill requires that any alcoholic beverage be delivered in a container sealed by the manufacturer.

Deliveries can only be made by individuals 21 or older. In order for someone to accept the delivery, they must present an ID and sign for the delivery.

The bill also includes a misdemeanor penalty for anyone who delivers an alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person with criminal negligence. The act is punishable by a fine of not less than $100 and not to exceed $500.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is to set rules to implement the law.

