Border chase ends with big drug bust

LOS INDIOS, TEXAS - Suspected smugglers abandoned a huge pot stash and swam back to Mexico after leading agents on a chase along the border.

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents responded Thursday to a call for people loading bales of drugs into a truck near Los Indios.

They spotted the truck and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

He led agents on a chase along the border before finally stopping and leaping into the Rio Grande with another suspect and swimming to Mexico.

The Border Patrol says agents checked the truck and found 2,700 pounds of marijuana in 41 bundles with a street value of more than $2 million dollars.

The border patrol turned the pot over the Drug Enforcement Agency personnel.

