Ecumenical response to border crisis grows

SAN ANTONIO - As the humanitarian crisis on the border grows, so does the ecumenical response by the faith community.

“It’s the new normal, particularly for us in South Texas,” said Abel Vega, director of mission, service and justice for the Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Vega wrote an overview of the church's response, describing what’s being done along the border and elsewhere in Texas on behalf of asylum-seekers who are now being released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

He said, regardless of denomination, coalitions of churches, nonprofits and local governments are responding in “the best way they can.”

“The strength is how collaboration comes out of ecumenical and community partners,” Vega said.

But, he said, “The challenge is just to keep up with the day-to-day influx of arrivals.”

Information on various ways to help can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.