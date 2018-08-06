Grannies on mission to support immigrant families

Several caravans of grandmothers across the country are headed to McAllen to lend a voice to immigrant families seeking asylum.

Some of them are traveling from as far away as Portland, Oregon, and New York to protest family separation and current immigration laws.

The caravans met in San Antonio prior to making the journey to the Rio Grande Valley.

"(We want) to stand for the children and the families, and say 'this cannot happen,'" said Cindi Fisher, who traveled from Vancouver, Canada. "We must unite the families, and families belong together and free."

The grandmothers' plan to meet with groups from the East Coast about an hour outside of McAllen to make a unified arrival.

