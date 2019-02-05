Migrant caravan with 1,800 Central Americans headed for city of Piedras Negras, Laredo officials say

LAREDO, Texas - The city of Laredo says it’s aware of a migrant caravan of 1,800 Central Americans making its way toward the Texas-Mexico border.

Federal and Mexican authorities indicate the caravan is headed to the city of Piedras Negras in Mexico and should not affect the Laredo community, the city said.

The city said the federal government, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will monitor the caravan and will alert Laredo leaders if precautionary measures will be necessary.

“Federal agencies have stated that the caravan is traveling north through the Mexican state of Coahuila and that its members will not be traveling to our Laredo ports of entry,” the city said in a news release.

The city said the Central Americans in the caravan will try to apply for asylum through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

