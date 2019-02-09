Officials: Eagle Pass expected to see boost in law enforcement presence

EAGLE PASS, Texas - Officials on Friday afternoon provided an update to information on the caravan on the Mexican border with Eagle Pass.

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued five Honduran migrants in Eagle Pass who were nearly swept away while trying to cross the Rio Grande River illegally.

The group included a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old child, but the agency said the children were not linked to the caravan of more than 1,000 Central Americans already waiting on the Mexican side of the border in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

The city of Eagle Pass is expected to see a boost in law enforcement presence. Along with border officials, troopers with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas National Guard are also in the border city, and even more Guard troops are expected on Monday.

About a dozen to 20 asylum claims can be processed every day.

When asked how many members of the caravan were processed since Monday, the port director of Eagle Pass, Paul del Rincon said: “Up until this point -- and we ask if they were part of the caravan -- we haven't had anyone that has said yes. So it was people that were here before it."

The caravan of migrants continues to be held in a shelter in Piedras Negras as they wait to file asylum claims.

