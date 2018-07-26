Over $1M worth of marijuana seized by Border Patrol in smuggling attempt

ABRAM, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the McAllen station on Tuesday made a drug bust, seizing nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana worth roughly $1 million.

A press release said that agents near Abram, Texas saw multiple people loading bundles of marijuana into a pickup truck near the Rio Grande and driving off.

The agents tried to pull the truck over, but the driver failed to comply. The driver abruptly returned to the river area and then abandoned the vehicle, authorities said.

The agents found a total of 1,272 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated value of $1,017,600.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is encouraging people to take a stand against crime in their communities and help report suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

