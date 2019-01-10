LIVE: President Trump arrives in Rio Grande Valley to push for border wall

MCALLEN, Texas - President Donald Trump arrived Thursday in the Rio Grande Valley to make the case for his long-promised border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.



Trump traveled to McAllen on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown. He is seeking to use the trip to bolster his argument that a wall is needed on security and humanitarian grounds.



The president plans to visit a border patrol station and receive a briefing on border security.

Trump and congressional Democrats remain at an impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border.

Critics say Trump overstates the security risks and that the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.



Prior to Trump's arrival, several hundred protesters chanted and waved signs opposing a border wall next to the airport where the president arrived.



Across the street, a smaller group of protesters is shouting back and chanting, "Build that wall!"



Debra Tietz, 64, a resident of nearby Mission, stood with anti-Trump protesters. Tietz called Trump's trip "a publicity stunt" and said she opposes the damage a border wall would do to the environment.



On the other side of the street, Eva Arechiga wore a red Make America Great Again and held a sign that says, "Finish the Wall." A 54-year-old resident of McAllen, Arechiga said she wanted to welcome Trump and thank him.

"I've been waiting for the border wall to be finished," she said, because she believes it will send a message to other countries to respect American borders.

Before leaving Washington, Trump threatened to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats.



"I'm not prepared to do that yet, but if I have to I will," he said. Trump contends such a declaration would allow him to direct the military to begin wall construction.



"So we're either going to have a win, make a compromise -- because I think a compromise is a win for everybody -- or I will declare a national emergency," Trump said.



In perhaps an ominous sign for those seeking a swift end to the showdown, Trump announced he is canceling his trip to Davos, Switzerland, later this month, citing Democrats' "intransigence" on border security. He was scheduled to leave Jan. 21 to attend the World Economic Forum.



It's not clear what a compromise might entail.

Trump said he won't reopen the government without money for the wall.

Democrats said they favor measures to bolster border security, but oppose the long, impregnable walling that Trump envisions.

