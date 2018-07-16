Separated immigrant families expected to reunite Monday in SA

SAN ANTONIO - The first of an estimated 400 immigrant families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy are expected to arrive Monday in San Antonio, officials said.

Antonio Fernandez, president of Catholic Charities, said the reunions will occur Monday afternoon.

"We were told by ICE that we will have families come today, but we don't know how many. We don't know when, exactly," he said. "For now, it's a waiting game for us. The good thing is we're ready, so as soon as people come, Catholic Charities will be there."

The families will arrive in separate buses, Fernandez said. One bus will be filled with children, the other with parents.

When the immigrants arrive, they will be clothed, fed and booked into a hotel before they head for their next destination, Fernandez said.

The nonprofit has been preparing for the arrivals over the weekend by collecting and sorting loads of donations of clothes, food and toiletries.

Volunteers will work 24/7 to make sure the families feel secure and safe, Fernandez said.

