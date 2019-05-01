Teen attempts to smuggle two people from Guatemala by using Lyft, police say

SULLIVAN CITY, Texas - The Sullivan City Police Department said a teen smuggler, identified as 17-year old Jose Vigil, attempted to smuggle in two undocumented immigrants from Guatemala by using the ride-sharing service Lyft.

The botched attempt is the first of its kind for Sullivan City Police Chief Richard Ozuna.

“Since it sits so close to the border, maybe a little bit less than a mile, the temptation is always there because it is a border town,” Ozuna said.

Ozuna said Vigil used his mother's credit card to coordinate the ride. The driver had no idea what he was involved with.

“The Lyft driver, he was exonerated of any criminal charges and he was let go,” Ozuna said.

Vigil was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.

The undocumented immigrants were released to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

WEB EXTRA: Body cam video of new human smuggling tactic by using Lyft

